Midwest Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 26,983,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,009,248. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.