Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $14.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $848.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $788.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.83. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $519.34 and a 1-year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

