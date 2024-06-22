Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.