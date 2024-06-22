MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,191 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

