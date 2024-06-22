MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 8,408,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,256. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

