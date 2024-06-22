MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 284.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 758,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.