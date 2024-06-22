MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 52,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $308.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.27.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.09.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

