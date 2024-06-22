MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $373.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

