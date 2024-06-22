MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $452.13. The stock had a trading volume of 786,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,845. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average of $452.30.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

