MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $45.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $45,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

