MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $974,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOW traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $749.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.59 and a 200 day moving average of $738.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.