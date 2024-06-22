MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $214,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. 289,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,502. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.