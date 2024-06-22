MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $276.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

