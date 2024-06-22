MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 54 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $871,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $377.39. The company had a trading volume of 736,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,242. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

