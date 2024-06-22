MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,233 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,776,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 539,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,113. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

