MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,254,000 after buying an additional 85,560 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 3,350,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,271. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

