Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading Up 9.6%

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 120,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 211,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Mobilicom Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Featured Stories

