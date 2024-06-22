MOBOX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $74.09 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,004,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,404,576 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

