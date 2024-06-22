MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.31 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,004,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,407,708 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

