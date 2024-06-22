Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 242.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,532. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

