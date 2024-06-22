Moller Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

