Moller Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.