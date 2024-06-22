Moller Wealth Partners Has $2.14 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 652,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.