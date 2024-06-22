Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Down 3.8%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.52. 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 28,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

