Morgan Stanley Upgrades ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Overweight

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $758.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.11. ASM International has a one year low of $375.35 and a one year high of $788.03.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.