Myria (MYRIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.20 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Myria has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Myria has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 19,541,730,816 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00386241 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,522,900.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

