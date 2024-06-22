Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
