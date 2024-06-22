NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. NEM has a total market capitalization of $130.46 million and $45.82 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

