NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 1,464,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

