Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Neurogene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 457,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

