NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 61,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 37,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 296.17, a current ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 90.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Articles

