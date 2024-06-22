NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.