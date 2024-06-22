Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.