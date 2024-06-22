Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.19

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and traded as high as $63.61. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 15,267 shares.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.