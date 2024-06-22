Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 27.06% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

