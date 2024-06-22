Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.23. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 12,339 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

