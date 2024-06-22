Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.16

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.32. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 898,204 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

