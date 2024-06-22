Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.16

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.32. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 898,204 shares traded.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
