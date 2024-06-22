NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Position Lowered by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. NVE comprises approximately 3.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of NVE worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NVE by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in NVE by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.42. 78,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,686. The company has a market capitalization of $344.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

