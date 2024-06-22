NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

