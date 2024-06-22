O Connor Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,252 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 518,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.57. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

