O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 5,235 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,063. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

