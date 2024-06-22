O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 8,127 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 163.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,690,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $547.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

