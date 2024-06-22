O Connor Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 191.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

