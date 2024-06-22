O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after buying an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

