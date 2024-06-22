O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 4,869 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,534 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

