Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0919 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $616.74 million and $15.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09204172 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $17,406,118.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

