Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
