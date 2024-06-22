Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.35. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 20,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$103.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

