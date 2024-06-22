ONE Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.05. 930,496 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

