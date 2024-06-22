ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $735,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,567 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 890,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

